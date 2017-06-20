Brazil's BNDES arm not considering selling JBS stake, CEO says

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 The investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a mudslinging with the country's president.
Speaking at a Tuesday event in Rio de Janeiro, BNDES Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said that BNDESPar is not mulling exiting the company, because the moment now is "to help preserve jobs and revenue" at JBS, which is the world's second-largest food processor. JBS is also the world's No. 1 meatpacker. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.