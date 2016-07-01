Brazil police raid pulpmaker controlled by billionaire Batista family

BRASILIA, July 1 Brazilian police on Friday raided offices of a pulpmaker controlled by the billionaire Batista family, a company spokesman said, in the latest stage of the country's biggest-ever corruption investigation.

Brazilian media had originally reported police targeted JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker which is also controlled by the Batistas. JBS said neither the company nor its executives were involved in the police operation. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)