Brazil police raid JBS offices in corruption probe - TV

BRASILIA, July 1 Brazilian police raided offices of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, on Friday in the latest stage of the country's biggest-ever corruption investigation, Globo TV said.

Police spokespeople and JBS were not immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)

