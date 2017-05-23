UPDATE 2-JBS shares storm back on M&A bets after Brazil scandal rout

(Adds Reuters report on potential asset sales starting in third
paragraph.)
By Alberto Alerigi and Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker
JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by
bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover
interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's
role in a corruption scandal.
The billionaire Batista brothers who control JBS through
holding company J&F Investimentos SA have admitted to bribing
politicians in a case that has sparked calls for the resignation
of Brazilian President Michel Temer.
Reuters reported after the market closed that JBS and J&F
had hired Banco Bradesco SA's investment bank to work on a plan
to sell several assets. J&F denied the report, while JBS
declined to comment.
The proceeds of such asset sales could help ease the fallout
for JBS and J&F from a potentially pricey settlement of the
bribery allegations and a series of other related probes that
have spooked investors in recent days.
J&F has so far refused to pay an 11.2 billion real fine
sought by prosecutors, but talks are continuing. Joesley
Batista, 44, transformed the group from a regional
slaughterhouse to a multinational with assets in Europe,
Australia and the United States - many acquired with help from
government funds.
Earlier on Tuesday, JBS shares were lifted by
bargain-hunting as well as market speculation about the company
potentially attracting takeover interest after the shares lost a
third of their value over the past week.
"Every stock that suffers a beating has to take breather at
some point," trader Marcelo Garbes at Tullett Prebon brokerage
said. "Still, most traders will want nothing to do with that
share as long as uncertainty remains so high."
JBS's legal woes have raised expectations it will be "a
significant amount of time" before JBS, the world's No. 1 meat
processing company, is able to carry out a planned initial
public offering of its U.S. subsidiary, said Gimme Credit
analyst Cedric Rimaud in a research note.
FLIP FLOPS
Fitch on Monday cut its rating to BB from BB+, citing the
magnitude of the deal signed with prosecutors by the brothers
and its potential impact on funding sources.
JBS had 17.9 billion reais ($5.46 billion) in short-term
debt and 10.7 billion reais in cash as of March 31, Fitch said,
noting that the company's net leverage was "weak for the rating
category."
The Fitch move followed a similar one by Moody's earlier on
Monday.
If they need to raise money to pay a settlement, the Batista
brothers could consider selling shares in JBS, their most liquid
asset, BTG Pactual analysts Thiago Duarte and Vito Ferreira said
in a research note.
Another potential funding source is JBS's 78.5 percent stake
in U.S. chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp, which is
owned by JBS, the analysts said.
As part of its advisory role, Reuters reported that Banco
Bradesco is trying to decide whether to sell Alpargatas SA, the
maker of Havaianas flip flops that J&F acquired in 2015, as well
as its dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA,
and analyzing potential sales of JBS's assets.
Separately on Tuesday, Alpargatas said in a statement that
Joesley Batista had resigned from its board, without disclosing
a reason.
In a related development, a central bank source said the
liquidity of Banco Original, a lender that is also controlled by
J&F, is solid, and that it has placed an analyst inside the bank
to speed up obtaining answers to prosecutors' questions about
the bribery scandal.
JBS and its owners also face legal jeopardy on other fronts,
wrote Santander Investment Securities analyst Ronaldo Kasinsky
in a research note.
These include ongoing probes from prosecutors, regulators
and lawmakers into potential insider trading in currency futures
and JBS shares as well as help the group got from state
development bank BNDES.
Brazilian markets regulator CVM said on Tuesday it was
launching two new probes, one related to whether the Batistas
had complied with their fiduciary duty as owners and executives
of JBS and another regarding market disclosures about vehicles
that are part of their controlling group.
Those came in addition to four previous investigations into
insider trading dealings the CVM disclosed last week.
Kasinsky said he would recommend avoiding JBS shares "until
we have more clarity on the final outcome from the leniency
agreement," using a term which refers to the plea bargain deal.
($1 = 3.2755 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Bruno Federowski, writing
by Silvio Cascione; editing by Christian Plumb, Andrew Hay and
Lisa Shumaker)