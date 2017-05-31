UPDATE 3-Brazil's J&F agrees to pay record $3.2 bln fine in leniency deal

(Updates with conditions for payment of J&F fine, JBS chairman
comment)
By Ricardo Brito and Tatiana Bautzer
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO May 31 J&F Investimentos,
controlling shareholder of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA
, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real
($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that
threaten to topple President Michel Temer.
The settlement meant Brazil's sweeping graft investigations
have now led to the world's two biggest leniency fines ever
levied, Brazilian prosecutors said.
J&F's penalty surpassed the 8.5 billion reais Brazilian
construction firm Odebrecht agreed to pay for its role in the
political graft scandal convulsing Latin America's biggest
economy.
"The payments will be made exclusively by the holding
company and should start in December 2017," prosecutors said in
a statement late Tuesday, adding that J&F would have 25 years to
make the payments. The installments will be adjusted based on
the benchmark IPCA consumer price index.
The settlement follows testimony from J&F's owners Joesley
and Wesley Batista that they spent 600 million reais to bribe
nearly 1,900 politicians in recent years, revelations that have
deepened Brazil's political crisis.
J&F was able to reduce the final value of its fine by 900
million reais from an initial 11.2 billion reais proposed by
Brazilian prosecutors. J&F's three previous proposals were
rejected and the company replaced its lawyers earlier on
Tuesday.
J&F confirmed the terms of the leniency agreement and said
in an emailed statement that the fine was being paid by the
holding company, to protect JBS' minority shareholders.
In a securities filing, JBS said the fines settle charges of
two corruption probes involving the company. In a statement, JBS
chairman Tarek Farahat said the agreement removes risk to JBS
investors, employees and clients.
Joesley Batista is at the center of a corruption
investigation into Temer, after secretly recording a
conversation in which the president appeared to condone bribing
a potential witness. Other JBS executives in plea-bargain
testimony accused Temer of taking nearly $5 million in bribes
from the company in recent years.
The JBS testimony was the most damaging yet to Brazil's
political class, hitting virtually all major figures past and
present. It included allegations that former presidents Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff received $80 million in
bribes in offshore accounts.
Rousseff was impeached last year on breaking budgetary laws
and Temer, her vice president, took over. Temer, Lula and
Rousseff have all denied wrongdoing, with Temer defiantly
rebuffing calls to resign.
Joesley Batista resigned last week as chairman of JBS and
left the board. His brother Wesley resigned as vice chairman of
the JBS board though he retained a board seat and is still the
firm's chief executive officer.
FALLING FORTUNES
JBS shares have slid more than 28 percent this month in
extremely turbulent trading because of concern that blowback
from the scandal could limit its funding options.
Common shares in JBS rose up to 8 percent on Wednesday, to 8
reais, as investors bet the meatpacker might be forced to hand
out extra dividends to help its controlling shareholder pay the
fine.
Traders warned, however, that the stock is likely to remain
volatile as further probes involving tax issues, suspected
irregularities on past acquisitions and financial market
transactions develop.
Most of the fine J&F will pay, or 8 billion reais, will be
divided among Brazil's development bank BNDES, FGTS workers'
severance fund, two pension funds for employees of
state-controlled companies and lender Caixa Econômica Federal.
Pension funds and state-run banks invested in or extended
loans to J&F companies in return for bribes paid by the Batista
brothers, according to plea-deal testimony.
Prosecutors said in the statement the fine is equivalent to
5.6 percent of group revenue. Investors in JBS shares had been
closely watching the plea negotiations.
($1 = 3.257 reais)
