Brazil's JBS names lawyer Proença to oversee new compliance unit

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
SAO PAULO, June 14 JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.
In a Wednesday securities filing, JBS said Proença will implement structures to monitor compliance and other procedures across JBS's different units "internally and externally." The company also hired law firm White & Case LLC to help oversee the creation of the new global compliance unit. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.