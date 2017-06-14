版本:
Brazil's JBS names lawyer Proença to oversee new compliance unit

SAO PAULO, June 14 JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.

In a Wednesday securities filing, JBS said Proença will implement structures to monitor compliance and other procedures across JBS's different units "internally and externally." The company also hired law firm White & Case LLC to help oversee the creation of the new global compliance unit. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
