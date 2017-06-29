FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Brazil's Caixa backs effort to oust Batistas from JBS board- sources
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨12点11分 / 2 天前

Brazil's Caixa backs effort to oust Batistas from JBS board- sources

记者 Rodrigo Viga Gaier

2 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES has won the backing of state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal in its effort to oust controlling shareholders involved in a corruption scandal from the board and management of meatpacker JBS SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

BNDESPar, the development bank's investment arm which holds a 21 percent stake in JBS, has requested a shareholder assembly but the company has yet to schedule the meeting.

The meatpacker has 30 days to convene the assembly, the sources added, asking for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

BNDES and JBS did not have an immediate comment. Caixa declined to comment.

BNDES asked for a shareholders assembly of JBS to remove patriarch José Batista Sobrinho from the company's board and Wesley Batista from the post of chief executive officer as well as from the board. Joesley Batista, who secretly taped President Michel Temer, has resigned from the board.

The decision was made a month after Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot reached a plea deal with Batista and his brother Wesley to avoid prosecution if they turned in scores of politicians involved in a bribery scheme.

BNDESPar and other minority shareholders also plan to sue the Batista family's holding company J&F Investimentos, which controls its stake in JBS, for 550 million reais ($168 million) in compensation for a decline in the stock price and damage to the company's image, the sources said.

Aurelio Valporto, vice president at an association representing minority shareholders, says the brothers should give back to JBS the amount they declared to have paid in bribes, about 600 million reais. ($1 = 3.2804 reais) (Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves in São Paulo; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below