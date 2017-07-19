FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 小时内
Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
深度分析
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
中国财经
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上11点54分 / 2 小时内

Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities watchdog CVM has opened two probes into foreign exchange transactions by units of J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The probes will investigate financial dealings by pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and by a subsidiary of meatpacker JBS SA, Seara Alimentos Ltda. The transactions occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders, Joesley and Wesley Batista, with Brazilian prosecutors in a corruption probe.

Brazil's securities watchdog is conducting 12 other investigations into possible irregularities by other J&F-controlled companies. Some of them relate to possible insider trading by JBS SA and Banco Original, CVM said in a statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below