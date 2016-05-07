Brazil meat packer JBS denies making undeclared payments for Rousseff campaign

RIO DE JANEIRO May 7 JBS SA, the
world's largest beef producer, denied a Saturday newspaper
report that it had made illegal payments for President Dilma
Rousseff's 2014 reelection campaign.
The O Globo newspaper, citing leaked testimony given to
federal investigators by Monica Moura, the wife of Rousseff's
campaign chief Joao Santana, earlier reported that JBS paid the
Rousseff campaign's debt to Focal, a Sao Paulo-based visual
communications firm.
The report did not say how much money JBS allegedly paid to
Focal, but said the payment was not declared to electoral
authorities.
Moura's accusations come as part of a massive probe into
graft at state-run oil company Petrobras, which has
ensnared dozens of politicians and CEOs of top construction
firms who prosecutors say paid billions in bribes for bloated
contracts.
JBS said in an emailed statement it had already "audited all
its archives from 2012 to the present" and found no payment to
or receipt from Focal.
The company said all its campaign donations were legal and
declared to electoral authorities.
Rousseff's office did not return calls and emails seeking
comment. At Focal's Sao Paulo office, the phone rang unanswered
and an email request for comment bounced back.
The beleaguered Rousseff is expected to be suspended from
office within days, as the Senate is expected to vote to
continue impeachment proceedings against her related to separate
accusations of illegal budgetary maneuvering.
Under Brazil's constitution, Rousseff must be suspended for
up to six months while the Senate holds a trial on the matter.
