UPDATE 2-Brazil watchdog opens new probes into JBS-related insider trading

(Updates with CVM opening new probes on possible insider
trading)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's securities regulator
said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA
and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos
on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets
were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's
top executives.
In a statement late on Friday, CVM said it is investigating
"signs of possible insider trading" of foreign exchange futures,
derivatives and JBS stock ordered by meatpacker JBS SA, Banco
Original SA and FB Participações SA.
A first investigation had been launched on Thursday, the
regulator said.
The Batista brothers, Joesley and Wesley, controlling
shareholders in JBS, claim President Michel Temer received 15
million reais ($4.6 million) in bribes from the world's largest
meat processor, according to plea-bargain testimony. Temer has
denied any wrongdoing and on Thursday refused to resign.
The real fell 8 percent against the U.S. currency on
Thursday, sustaining the largest losses since the country
devalued its currency in 1999. The real pared losses on Friday,
gaining 3 percent against the dollar.
Valor Econômico reported on Friday that companies owned by
the Batista brothers bought over $1 billion in U.S. dollar
contracts in the local market hours before the plea deal news
broke.
JBS said in a statement on Friday any trades made this week
were consistent with the company's strategy of hedging its large
dollar-denominated debt. The company said the recent currency
swings could have caused more than 1 billion reais in losses.
The regulator is also examining the sale of shares in the
company by its controlling shareholders and subsequent
acquisitions by the company´s treasury.
Reuters reported on Thursday the controlling shareholders
had sold 329 million reais ($101 million) worth of JBS shares in
April, after the secret plea deal talks had gotten underway.
During the same period, JBS's treasury, which had not owned
shares during the previous year, acquired around 200 million
reais in stocks.
($1 = 3.2530 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing
by Ana Mano and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Mary Milliken)