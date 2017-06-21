版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 02:11 BJT

Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen

BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's Attorney General's office requested on Wednesday that the state auditing court freeze the assets belonging to JBS SA and its controlling shareholders, in the latest round of jostling between the government and the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Under terms of the request sent to the court known as TCU, the Attorney General's office is seeking to guarantee the reimbursement of about 850 million reais ($255 million) in damages suffered by state lender BNDES due to its dealings with JBS.

($1 = 3.3350 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
