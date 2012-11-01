Corruption trial makes black Brazilian judge a hero

* Supreme Court justice led conviction of top politicians
* Joaquim Barbosa first black Supreme Court justice
* Trial seen as test for cleaning up Brazilian politics
By Anthony Boadle and Ana Flor
BRASILIA, Nov 1 As the biggest corruption trial
in Brazilian history comes to an end with convictions of
once-powerful politicians, at least one hero has emerged from
the mess -- the first black member of the country's Supreme
Court.
People stop Justice Joaquim Barbosa in the street to thank
him. Revelers in Rio de Janeiro have been buying Barbosa
carnival masks and wearing them in demonstrations. His childhood
picture recently graced the cover of the country's biggest
newsweekly with the caption "The Poor Boy Who Changed Brazil."s
The gratitude follows Barbosa's dogged pursuit of guilty
verdicts against some of the closest associates of former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for their involvement in a
widespread vote-buying scandal seven years ago.
A bricklayer's son who worked as a cleaner and typesetter to
pay his way through law school, Barbosa oversaw the landmark
trial. The court last month convicted 25 people, including
Lula's former chief of staff, Jose Dirceu, for diverting at
least $35 million in public money to bribe legislators to
support his minority government after it took office in 2003.
In the first sentence, handed down last week, a businessman
at the center of the bribery operation got 40 years in prison
for money-laundering and fraud. Dirceu is expected to get jail
time too.
The trial surprised a country where courts traditionally
have let corrupt politicians get away with little more than a
slap on the wrist. It also brought welcome recognition for a
minority official in a country, Latin America's biggest, where
most top jobs are still held by whites even though half the
population identifies itself as being black or of mixed descent.
For many Brazilians, the bribery convictions were proof that
their country's democratic institutions, while not perfect, have
matured. The trial, they believe, marks a turning point in
Brazil's long history of corruption and impunity.
"There has been too much tolerance of notorious cases of
corruption," said Paulo Brossard, a former Supreme Court
justice. "There was even a governor about whom people would say
'he steals but he gets things done.' I hope this case will bring
an improvement in our public life."
NO-NONSENSE JUDGE
In sessions that riveted Brazil, Barbosa denounced the
"mensalão," or big monthly payments case, as an "an assault on
public coffers" and accused Dirceu of being its mastermind. He
seeks lengthy prison terms for those convicted of corruption,
money-laundering and fraud.
The "trial of the century" - as Brazilian media have dubbed
it - made Barbosa a household name. Some fans on social media
networks are suggesting he run for president in 2014.
The 58-year-old judge dismisses all the attention as
nonsense. He does, however, welcome discussions about race,
discrimination and the lack of minority figures in other top
jobs in Brazil.
Barbosa was appointed to the court by Lula in 2003 and will
take over its rotating presidency later this month.
To get there, though, Barbosa had to battle racial barriers.
Discrimination, he said, "exists all over Brazil."
"Nobody talks about it," he told Reuters in a recent
interview. "I do the opposite. I make it public."
To many, then, it is fitting that a trial to clean up
corruption is also prompting conversations about the court's
sole black justice and his much-admired handling of the case.
Barbosa has turned down the rotating presidency twice
because of chronic lower back pain that forces him to argue
cases standing up or reclining in an orthopedic chair.
Barbosa has a reputation for independent stances - he
supports abortion rights, stem cell research and the transfer of
slave labor cases to federal jurisdiction - and for engaging in
heated exchanges with his fellow judges.
In an angry disagreement in 2009, Barbosa accused Justice
Gilmar Mendes of undermining the credibility of Brazil's
judiciary and demanded respect for his views, while at the same
time implying that his colleague from a rural state was guided
by the feudal traditions of the past. "Your Excellency, when you
address me you are not speaking to your capangas (hired hitmen)
in Mato Grosso," he said. The quarrel led the court to adjourn.
WORKERS' PARTY DENIAL
Lula, who remains Brazil's most popular politician, was not
charged in the bribery case. He has had a hard time, however,
explaining what happened. When the scandal erupted in 2005, he
apologized, but later denied the payments scheme ever existed.
That's the ruling Workers' Party line: the Supreme Court
merely confirmed a guilty verdict reached months earlier by the
Brazilian media.
"The so-called mensalão case is a political trial. The court
has convicted people without proof," said party lawmaker Carlos
Zarattini, chairman of a special committee in the Chamber of
Deputies that is pushing through an anti-bribery law for
Brazilian companies.
Supporters of the Supreme Court's role say its objectivity
cannot be questioned since eight of its 11 members were
appointed by Lula or his protégé, current President Dilma
Rousseff.
The scandal has not hurt Rousseff, whose sky-high approval
ratings are partly due to public perception that she has zero
tolerance for corruption. In her first year in office, she fired
six ministers facing corruption allegations.
DRAWING THE LINE
Polls show a vast majority of Brazilians approve of the
Supreme Court's performance in the bribery case.
A growing middle class in the world's sixth largest economy
has increased the number of educated and informed Brazilians who
are not prepared to tolerate corrupt politicians.
Following the Oct. 9 conviction of Dirceu, anti-corruption
demonstrators gathered outside the modernistic glass and marble
Supreme Court building in Brasilia to send off balloons and
chant: "Brazil has changed. The party is over!"
Impunity for white collar crimes in Brazil has reigned for
decades. Fernando Collor de Mello, a former president who was
impeached for corruption, returned to politics and now leads the
Senate foreign relations committee.
According to Transparency International's 2011 Global
Corruption Barometer, 64 percent of respondents believed that
corruption had increased in Brazil in the past three years, with
political parties, the police and judges seen as the worst
offenders, and the churches and the military as least corrupt.
Eliana Calmon, a recently retired federal judge, spent years
rooting out corruption and abuse in Brazil's courts, which are
mistrusted by Brazilians and foreign investors alike.
Calmon, who famously called corrupt judges "toga-wearing
bandits," said the bribery trial overseen by Barbosa was a major
step in establishing zero tolerance for corruption.
At the very least, experts say, the certainty of impunity
has gone, making it riskier for politicians to steal.
Political consultant Andre Cesar believes Barbosa and the
Supreme Court are drawing a line and telling Brazilians it is
time to put an end to illegal slush funds in politics.
"The court is saying Brazilian society must change and
Brazilians are beginning to see their judiciary in a new light."