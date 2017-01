SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been detained for questioning in the latest phase of a sweeping anti-graft investigation, a source confirmed to Reuters.

Lula was targeted due to evidence that he profited personally from a bribery scheme at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a police statement on Friday.

