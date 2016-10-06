REFILE-Brazil police charge Lula in case linked to Odebrecht in Angola- source

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Wednesday, not
Thursday)
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazil's federal police have
presented formal charges against former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva in a case involving contracts obtained by building
and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in Angola, a
source said on Wednesday.
The source, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitive nature of the information, said that Lula was among 10
people to be charged in a document sent by police to
prosecutors. Lula has already been charged twice in connection
to a massive anti-corruption investigation centered on state oil
company Petrobras.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)