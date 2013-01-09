Former Brazilian leader Lula likely to be investigated - papers

BRASILIA Jan 9 Brazilian prosecutors will
likely investigate former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's
alleged involvement in a vote-buying scheme in Congress that led
to the conviction of several of his closest aides for
corruption, two newspapers reported on Wednesday.
O Estado de S.Paulo and Folha de S.Paulo newspapers said the
government's chief prosecutor Roberto Gurgel has recommended
that the allegations be heard in court after the businessman at
the center of the corruption case, Marcos Valerio, alleged Lula
not only knew about the illegal scheme but received money from
it.
Government sources told Reuters that Gurgel had decided not
to investigate the allegations himself and has sent the case to
a lower federal court where Lula can be probed because he no
longer has immunity from prosecution.
Lula led Brazil from 2003-10 and is the political mentor to
current President Dilma Rousseff. Although Rousseff has so far
avoided any negative political fallout from the years-old
scandal, that could change if Lula is found to have been
directly involved.
Valerio was sentenced to 40 years in jail for channeling
public money to politicians during the early years of Lula's
presidency, and his credibility as a witness is in some doubt.
The vote-buying scandal that erupted in 2005 almost brought
down Lula's government and led to the biggest political
corruption trial in Brazilian history that ended last year.
Three top leaders of Lula's Workers' Party, including his
former chief of staff Jose Dirceu, were sentenced in November to
more than 10 years in prison for running a political bribery
scheme in which congressmen received monthly payments to vote
for legislation proposed by Lula's minority
government.
The case, heard by Brazil's Supreme Court, gripped Brazil
for months, bringing an unprecedented level of accountability to
a country long used to widespread corruption.
Lula was not charged in the scandal. He has repeatedly
denied any knowledge of the vote-buying scheme and has even
suggested it never existed. Though Lula remains Brazil's most
popular politician, the convictions have tarnished the memory of
his time in office and marred his legacy.
Among the more serious accusations he made, Valerio said
Lula authorized loans from state banks to the Workers' Party
that provided the funds to bribe politicians.
Gurgel's office in Brasilia would not comment immediately.
Lula's foundation in Sao Paulo told O Estado de S.Paulo that the
former president was traveling and would not comment on the
prosecutor's decision.