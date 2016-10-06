UPDATE 1-Brazil police seek more charges against Lula in graft case - source

(Updates with comments from Lula's lawyers)
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazil's federal police have
requested formal corruption charges against former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a case involving contracts obtained
by building and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in
Angola, a source said on Wednesday.
The source, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitive nature of the information, said that Lula was among 10
people that police have requested be charged in a document sent
by police to prosecutors.
Under Brazilian law, only prosecutors can formally charge
someone after a police investigation and those charges must then
be approved by a judge.
Lula has already been charged twice in connection to a
massive anti-corruption investigation centered on state oil
company Petrobras and will stand trial before
anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro. The trial date has not been
set.
In an emailed statement, lawyers representing Lula
"repudiated" on Wednesday that the police document was leaked.
They said they asked police for a copy of the document, but
were told it was already in the hands of federal prosecutors.
The lawyers said their request to see the document was denied by
the prosecutors.
"It's strange, to say the least, that the day after the
police inquiry was referred to prosecutors, the press obtained
it first ... and at the same time it is denied to the defense,"
read the statement from the Sao Paulo-based Teixeira, Martins &
Advogados firm that represents the Lula family.
Prosecutors did not immediately respond to after-hours
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Bruno Federowski and
Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)