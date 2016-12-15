Brazil prosecutors charge ex-president Lula on more alleged graft crimes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian federal prosecutors have charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.
It is now up to a federal judge to decide if the fresh charges will result in yet another trial for Lula. Prosecutors charged Lula on Thursday with corruption and money laundering linked to eight contracts signed between Petrobras and Latin America's biggest construction firm, Odebrecht, in which authorities allege 75 million reais ($22.18 million) in bribes were paid. Lula is already on trial for separate corruption charges and faces yet another graft trial in the coming months.
($1 = 3.3817 reais) (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.