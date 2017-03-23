EU has asked Brazil to suspend meat shipments -sources

BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift but the Brazilian government did not agree, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.

EU ambassadors have been seeking more information on the irregularities discovered in Brazil's meat industry and they criticized the Brazilian government for failing to deal with the problem as a public health issue, according to one diplomat who attended an EU ambassadors meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sandra Maler)