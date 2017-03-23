EU has asked Brazil to suspend meat shipments -sources

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift but the Brazilian government did not agree, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.
EU ambassadors have been seeking more information on the irregularities discovered in Brazil's meat industry and they criticized the Brazilian government for failing to deal with the problem as a public health issue, according to one diplomat who attended an EU ambassadors meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.