Brazil's Mendes Junior banned from gov't tenders in Petrobras scandal

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's Comptroller General has barred builder Mendes Junior Engenharia from public tenders for at least 2 years, the first engineering company to be penalized for involvement in the Petrobras corruption scheme, his office said on Thursday.
While a dozen other engineering companies have come forward to negotiate leniency deals with the comptroller general's office, Mendes did not do so by the deadline last year. The company will be banned from contracting work with federal, state and municipal governments.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.