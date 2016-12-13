Brazil to resume plea deal talks with builder OAS, paper says

SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazilian prosecutors are
expected to resume plea bargaining talks with executives of OAS
SA, which is among 31 engineering and construction
companies accused of rigging state contracts in Brazil's
worst-ever corruption scandal, newspaper Valor Econômico said on
Tuesday.
Citing unnamed sources, Valor said the Prosecutor-General's
Office is poised to formally restart talks with OAS's legal
advisers in the near future, having suspended negotiations in
August after parts of former OAS Chief Executive Officer Leo
Pinheiro's testimony were leaked in the local press.
Federal prosecutors and OAS lawyers have been negotiating
over the past month, Valor said, noting that eventual
testimonies may involve lawmakers and other politicians who have
immunity from prosecution. The newspaper did not elaborate on
the identity of those politicians.
A public relations official working for Sao Paulo-based OAS
declined to make immediate comment, as did the media office of
the Brasilia-based Prosecutor-General's Office.
The so-called "Operation Car Wash" corruption investigation
linked to projects in the run-up to the World Cup soccer
tournament and other works worth billions of dollars accelerated
the downfall of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who was
impeached on Aug. 31 for allegedly doctoring budget accounts.
Speculation is mounting that Pinheiro's testimony could
implicate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, another former Brazilian
president and Rousseff's mentor, Valor said.
Lula's lawyers have repeatedly denied he is involved in any
wrongdoing related to OAS.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Goodman)