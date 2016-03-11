UPDATE 2-Brazil's Odebrecht mulls sale of Braskem's stake -sources

(Adds comments from Odebrecht)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 11 Grupo Odebrecht SA
, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate, is
considering selling its stake in petrochemical producer Braskem
SA, according to three sources with direct knowledge
of the situation.
Odebrecht, controlled by the namesake millionaire Brazilian
family, could exit Braskem in a joint transaction with
state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
said the sources, who requested anonymity because the plan
remains under study.
Odebrecht, which has a 38 percent stake in Braskem but 50.1
percent of the voting shares, denied in an e-mailed statement to
Reuters any intention of selling its stake in Braskem.
Petrobras decided to sell a 36 percent stake in Braskem in
January and is being advised by investment banking firm Banco
Bradesco BBI, the sources said.
Since then, at least three companies have shown interest on
the stake: Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc,
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, and an unidentified
Chinese petrochemical firm, according to the first two sources.
But the Petrobras process has stalled as acquirers wait for
a decision by Odebrecht about plans for its stake. A sale of the
majority of Braskem would be easier and could fetch a higher
price, the same sources added.
But Odebrecht in a second e-mailed statement to Reuters
said, "Since the company has no intention of selling its
majority stake, it makes no sense attributing to the company
responsibility for the delay in Petrobras' stake sale."
Petrobras declined to comment.
At current market prices, the combined value of the stake
that Petrobras and Odebrecht have in Braskem, Latin America's
largest maker of resins, is worth 11.1 billion reais ($3.05
billion), according to Thomson Reuters Data.
A precondition for the Petrobras stake sale is that
Odebrecht accepts the buyer as partner in Braskem. Odebrecht's
indecision has the Petrobras process paralyzed, the two sources
added.
Salvador, Brazil-based Odebrecht is currently under
investigation in Brazil for its involvement in a graft and
influence-peddling scandal known as "Operation Car Wash." Family
member Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, who ran the company since 2008
until recent months, was sentenced on Tuesday to about 19 years
in prison in connection with the scandal.
The scandal has undercut Odebrecht's access to financing,
and the group - which has more than a dozen business units - is
currently seeking to ease a swelling debt burden.
($1 = 3.6338 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)