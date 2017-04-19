Dominican Republic ratifies terms of Odebrecht's $184 mln plea deal

SAO PAULO, April 19 A judge in the Dominican
Republic has approved terms of a $184 million fine on Odebrecht
SA, which sought a plea deal after admitting to bribing
officials to win contracts in the Caribbean nation.
A São Paulo-based spokesman for Odebrecht told Reuters on
Wednesday that the Brazilian engineering group had been notified
of Judge Danilo Quevedo's decision to ratify plea deal terms
with Dominican authorities. The accord is the first of about 10
that Odebrecht wants to settle across Latin America and Africa.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that Brazilian
prosecutors will submit criminal evidence that their Dominican
counterparts need to continue their investigation of Odebrecht.
In December, Odebrecht and petrochemical subsidiary Braskem
SA settled with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities
a record fine of $3.5 billion. Odebrecht admitted to bribing
officials in 12 countries, mostly Latin America, to help secure
lucrative contracts.
Speeding up negotiations across Latin America is crucial to
Odebrecht, which is trying to prevent upcoming elections across
the region from slowing planned asset sales and refinancing 76
billion reais ($24 billion) of debt. Prosecutors from 10 Latin
American countries formed a task force to investigate the
scheme.
Odebrecht and prosecutors in Panama, Colombia and Peru have
made significant progress on the elaboration of plea deals, a
person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The
countries have for years been relevant clients of Odebrecht's
civil construction unit.
($1 = 3.1491 reais)
