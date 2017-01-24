Brazil's Odebrecht seeks tougher compliance, family exit from board in overhaul, source says

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is
working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could
lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a
definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the
scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the
plan said on Tuesday.
The new, stricter corporate governance code involving
Odebrecht's holding company and 15 subsidiaries is expected to
be unveiled in coming weeks, the person said. It calls for every
board in the group to have a minimum 20 percent of independent
members, up from no current requirement, the person added.
The person, who asked for anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the issue, said Chairman Emilio Odebrecht - the patriarch of
the family that controls Odebrecht - plans to step down within
two years, when his term expires. The news of Emilio Odebrecht's
planned departure was first reported by newspaper Valor
Econômico earlier in the day.
The moves come almost two months after Odebrecht signed a
6.7 billion-real ($2.1 billion) leniency deal with prosecutors
related to the leading role it played in Brazil's worst graft
scandal. Lawyers have criticized the deal, saying it failed to
create incentives for the Odebrechts to share control of the
group with investors.
Valor quoted Odebrecht Chief Executive Officer Newton de
Souza as saying that the group may list civil construction arm
Odebrecht Engenharia & Construção SA in three years. The person
told Reuters that OEC's initial public offering is in
preliminary discussions and has yet to be submitted to the
board.
A spokesman for Odebrecht in São Paulo confirmed the content
of the Valor interview, but declined to comment on the new
compliance code.
Elements of the new code will include a tougher oversight of
how Odebrecht relates with peers and an express prohibition to
engage in anticompetitive practices to win contracts or maximize
market power, the person said.
By implementing a closer watch of employees and shareholders
and their relation with clients, "Emilio and his family want to
send a message to the Brazilian people that bribery and graft
will not be tolerated anymore as a way to win business," the
person said.
The leniency deal, which spreads the payment of fines over
20 years, is expected to give Odebrecht a financial breather and
help it restructure debt-burdened businesses. The group, which
was Brazil's biggest private-sector employer until last year, is
in talks with lenders to refinance up to 110 billion reais of
debt.
To win better terms from creditors, Odebrecht SA is
disposing of businesses from water and sanitation firms to toll
and energy concessions in Peru and Colombia. The company faces
expulsion from Peru and Colombia in relation to the bribery
scandal.
($1 = 3.1665 reais)
