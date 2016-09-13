Batistas put up $465 mln in guarantees to return to Brazil's JBS, J&F

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian billionaires Wesley and Joesley Batista have agreed to put 1.52 billion reais ($465 million) in an escrow account as financial guarantees to overturn a judge's decision removing them from the command of beef processor JBS SA and investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA.
Under terms of the accord, which were signed by the Batistas and federal prosecutors in Brasilia, the brothers will be allowed to return as chief executive officers of both companies. In a statement, the prosecutors also said that an asset freeze order on both brothers has been lifted.
On Sept. 5, the Batistas were ensnared in a sweeping graft probe of state-controlled pension funds.
($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.