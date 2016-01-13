UPDATE 2-Brazil's Braskem drops on speculation over Petrobras exit

(Recasts to add share performance, background throughout)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Jan 13 Shares of Brazil's
Braskem SA dropped for a second day on Wednesday on
speculation that No. 2 shareholder Petróleo Brasileiro SA is
selling the 36.1 percent stake it owns in Latin America's
largest petrochemical producer.
According to Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Petrobras, as
Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is known, is exiting
Braskem as part of a targeted $15.1 billion in asset sales this
year. Petrobras' stake in Braskem is currently worth 4.8 billion
reais ($1.2 billion), according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Petrobras has hired Banco Bradesco BBI to conduct
the stake sale, Folha reported, which did not say how it got the
information. Bradesco BBI has already started to pitch the deal
to foreign investors, the paper said.
Non-voting shares of São Paulo-based Braskem shed as much as
4.5 percent to 25.40 reais in mid-morning trading in São Paulo,
paring back the stock's gains over the past 12 months to 75
percent.
Engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA owns 38.3
percent of Braskem, which is also the largest producer of resins
in the region. All the companies declined to comment on the
Folha report.
The report came weeks after Petrobras agreed to provide a
stable stream of naphtha shipments to Braskem for five years,
finishing a round of protracted negotiations that lasted months.
Santander Investment Securities analysts said Petrobras' exit
from Braskem made sense after signing terms of the new naphtha
contract.
On Tuesday, Petrobras trimmed capital spending for the
2015-2019 period by about 25 percent to $98 billion, a move that
investors said was an admission that expansion plans imposed
over more than 12 years by leftist Workers' Party governments
were unrealistic. Petrobras is increasingly relying on asset
sales and cost cuts to pay for investment.
($1 = 4.0247 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Mark Potter, Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)