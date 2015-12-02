版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 21:18 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras says 32 firms banned from working with it

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Thirty-two companies are currently banned from doing work for Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA because of an ongoing corruption investigation, the oil firm's head of governance João Elek said on Wednesday.

He said Queiroz Galvão Óleo e Gás is now allowed to work with Petrobras, as the oil company is more commonly known, after it signed a leniency agreement. Petrobras needs other companies to be able to return as well, Elek added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐