Brazil prosecutors investigate two Petrobras pipe suppliers

CURITIBA, Brazil May 24 Brazilian police and prosecutors said they are investigating pipe suppliers Apolo Tubulars and Confab in the latest phase of a sweeping investigation of contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Prosecutor Roberson Pozzobon said Jose Dirceu, the convicted former chief of staff of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, benefited from fraudulent contracts with Petrobras. Rio de Janeiro-based Confab is a shareholder of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and part of Italian industrial conglomerate Techint Group.

Confab representatives did not have an immediate comment. An Apolo representative said the company was collaborating with the investigation. (Reporting by Thais Skodowski; additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi in Sao Paulo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simon)