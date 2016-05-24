Brazil prosecutors investigate two Petrobras pipe suppliers

CURITIBA, Brazil May 24 Brazilian police and
prosecutors said they are investigating pipe suppliers Apolo
Tubulars and Confab in the latest phase of a sweeping
investigation of contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Prosecutor Roberson Pozzobon said Jose Dirceu, the convicted
former chief of staff of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
benefited from fraudulent contracts with Petrobras. Rio de
Janeiro-based Confab is a shareholder of Brazilian steelmaker
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and part of
Italian industrial conglomerate Techint Group.
Confab representatives did not have an immediate comment. An
Apolo representative said the company was collaborating with the
investigation.
(Reporting by Thais Skodowski; additional reporting by Alberto
Alerigi in Sao Paulo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W
Simon)