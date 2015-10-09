Petrobras likely lost more than $5 bln to corruption - Brazil prosecutor

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Corruption-related losses at Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA will likely surpass 20 billion reais ($5.3 billion), federal prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said on Friday.
Dallagnol, part of a task force overseeing Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation, said the 6.2 billion reais in corruption-related losses the company wrote off in April was "just the tip of the iceberg."
In April, Petrobras also wrote down another 44.6 billion reais of assets. While the additional charges reflected falling oil prices and a weaker Brazilian currency against the dollar, they were also sparked by refineries and other facilities whose value was inflated by the corruption scandal.
Prosecutors have accused executives at the nation's top engineering firms of forming a cartel to fix contracts and overcharge Petrobras for work, using the excess to line their own pockets, bribe politicians and finance election campaigns.
Dallagnol, speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the more than 20 billion reais estimate includes outright losses as well as illicit profits that the engineering firms earned through price fixing and overcharging.
($1 = 3.74 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.