版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:21 BJT

Brazil police begin new round of raids in Petrobras investigation

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO May 4 Brazil's federal police began a new round raids on Thursday as part of their investigation into alleged embezzlement and graft at a division of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA .

In a statement, the police said search and raid orders as well as detention orders were issued in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. They gave no further details on the targets.

Federal prosecutors began investigating suspected corruption around Petrobras in April 2014 in an operation known as "Operation Car Wash".

Police officers hold a news conference on the new phase of the Car Wash investigation, known as "Asphyxia", in the southern city of Curitiba later in the day. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐