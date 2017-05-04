UPDATE 2-More work needed to free Petrobras of corruption -Brazil prosecutor

| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 4 A top Brazilian prosecutor
said Thursday there was still much work to be done to rid
state-run oil company Petrobras of corruption, despite more than
three years of investigations into a political kickback scheme
involving contractors.
Prosecutor Carlos Lima made the statement at a news
conference detailing the arrests of three former Petrobras
executives who allegedly took 100 million reais ($32 million) in
bribes. Some of the money held offshore was then brought into
Brazil through a government amnesty program for foreign assets.
"Nothing guarantees that today we have a company that is
truly cleaned of the corruption of its past," Lima said in
reference to Petrobras, also known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente, who took over a
year ago, has said the firm is working hard to shake out
corruption and that it must quickly remove any doubts in order
to help the revival of the company, the most indebted in the
industry.
Lima and other investigators also sharply criticized the
amnesty program as an easy way for those involved in the
Petrobras scheme to launder bribes held in overseas bank
accounts.
Their comments ratcheted up tension between anti-corruption
crusaders in Brazil's judiciary and the executive and
legislative branches, who have held the program up as a success.
Investigators alleged that of the executives arrested, none
of whom were named, one had brought some 48 million reais of
bribe money that had been in offshore accounts back into Brazil
under false pretenses, taking advantage of the amnesty program
last year.
"This is a very serious fact, as it shows that the law ...
institutionalized the money laundering of assets held abroad,"
said prosecutor Diogo Castor in a statement.
The criticism of a law passed last year with the support of
President Michel Temer underscored how prosecutors have
increasingly come into open confrontation with the political
establishment.
Temer hailed the amnesty program for raising around 50
billion reais in taxes and fines to help the government meet its
budget target and called on Congress to start another program
swiftly. In March, the Senate sent a bill to his desk opening
the repatriation window for another 120 days.
Last month, the Petrobras probe sent shockwaves through the
capital when the Supreme Court authorized investigations into
eight cabinet ministers and dozens of senior lawmakers.
Prosecutors reiterated on Thursday that they had presented
Congress with 10 measures that should be passed into law to
battle corruption.
($1 = 3.16 reais)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing and additional reporting
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Brad Haynes and Brad Brooks; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)