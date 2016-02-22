Brazil police launch new round of raids in corruption probe

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 22 Brazil's federal police have launched another round of search and seizure operations in the nationwide corruption scandal known as "Operation Car Wash", the online version of O Globo newspaper said on Monday.

The paper said police operations were underway in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, without elaborating. The police did not have an immediate comment to make on the report by G1, as the online unit of O Globo is known.

Federal prosecutors began investigating suspected corruption around state-controlled oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA almost two years ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Greg Mahlich)