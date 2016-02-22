UPDATE 4-Brazil police target Rousseff campaign chief in corruption probe

(Adds Keppel Corporation statement)
By Caroline Stauffer and Pedro Fonseca
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 22 Brazilian
police said on Monday they obtained an arrest warrant for the
architect of President Dilma Rousseff's electoral campaigns,
complicating her fight to survive an investigation into her
re-election in 2014 and stave off impeachment by Congress.
The investigation of campaigner João Santana, known as
"the maker of presidents" in Latin America, was part of Brazil's
corruption investigation focusing on state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Santana, the former ruling Workers' Party treasurer and a
top aide to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well
as dozens of engineering executives and a ruling party senator
have been arrested for colluding to overcharge Petrobras for
work in order to distribute excess funds as bribes.
The arrest of Santana could be a further blow to Rousseff,
who is not being investigated in the scandal but whose
popularity has plummeted as a result. She is facing questions
over whether her campaign was financed with bribe money skimmed
off of Petrobras, as the oil company is known.
Police said they had identified $3 million in deposits for
Santana in offshore accounts in 2012 and 2013 associated with
Latin America's largest engineering firm, Group Odebrecht SA.
Santana bought an apartment in Sao Paulo with the payments
from Odebrecht, they said. Prosecutors said they were also
investigating bribes paid from contracts with shipbuilder Sete
Brasil and Keppel Fels, the Brazil unit of Singapore oil rig
builder Keppel Corporation Ltd.
Federal Judge Sergio Moro said in the arrest warrant that
messages seized from Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief
executive of the family-run conglomerate, suggested the payments
to Santana abroad were "surreptitious political donations."
"It is possible that the transfers were intended to
compensate, with bribes from Petrobras contracts, João Santana
and Monica Regina for services provided to the Workers' Party,"
Moro wrote, referring to Santana's wife and business partner.
Santana was not arrested because he is in the Dominican
Republic overseeing the president's re-election campaign. A
press representative for Santana's company, Polis Propaganda,
said he would return to Brazil to turn himself in.
Santana, 63, led Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns. He also
advised Lula and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in his
re-election bid in 2012. A former journalist, Santana is known
for producing dramatic, big-budget campaign videos appealing to
poor voters.
COMPENSATION WITH BRIBES
Brazil's electoral court is investigating Rousseff's 2014
re-election campaign, including the suspicion of illegal
funding. Congress is also trying to impeach her for
manipulating government accounts in 2014, while she campaigned
for re-election.
Santana also appeared to have received bribes in 2013 and
2014 from Zwi Skornicki, a money mover who prosecutors said
represented Keppel Fels.
According to Moro, former Petrobras executive Pedro Barusco
said in plea bargain testimony Skornicki delivered bribes on
behalf of Keppel to secure contracts for offshore oil platforms.
Police said they did not have arrest warrants for any Keppel
executives. Keppel Corporation said in October it might face an
investigation.
The company said in a statement on Monday it did not
tolerate bribery and corruption and would take all necessary
steps to eradicate such conduct if discovered.
Prosecutor Lima said an investigation into Sete Brasil was
ongoing and related criminal charges should be expected soon.
Sete Brasil said internal audits had found no irregularities in
the contracts and it was collaborating.
Odebrecht, which prosecutors say may have led a cartel of
engineering firms, said its offices in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro
and in Salvador were searched by police and that it would
cooperate with authorities.
Prosecutors said the 23rd phase of the investigation had
brought more incriminating evidence against Marcelo Odebrecht,
who has been jailed since June. They now accuse him of trying to
thwart their work and have evidence the company bribed other
officials abroad, citing a former transportation secretary of
Argentina.
The operation may have also brought federal police closer to
Lula, who is being investigated for money laundering at the
state level. Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo published documents
from the same operation on Monday suggesting Odebrecht had
financed the construction of the former president's institute.
The Lula Institute said in a statement the allegations were
wrong as it was founded in 2011, after the alleged financing
from Odebrecht in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Thais Skodowski in Curitiba, Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Reese Ewing and; Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing
by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn, W Simon and Steve
Orlofsky)