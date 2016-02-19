Sete Brasil shareholders may file for bankruptcy -sources

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Shareholders of Sete Brasil Participações SA may file for bankruptcy protection if Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the rig builder's sole client, fails to present a final long-term lease contract in a week's time, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Petrobras, as the oil company is known, asked for seven days to deliver a proposal to rent Sete Brasil's rigs, shareholders were told at a meeting that took place earlier in the day, said the sources, who asked for anonymity to speak freely about the issue.
The message was delivered by Sete Brasil Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carneiro to shareholders, the sources said, adding that it contained no specific proposals. Shareholders in Sete Brasil, including pension fund Previ and Grupo BTG Pactual SA , want to put the ailing Brazilian rig builder into creditor protection to force Petrobras to sign a long-term rig leasing contract.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.