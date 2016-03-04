版本:
Brazil's Rousseff denies details of reported plea bargain

SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff on Friday denied details of a reported plea bargain by former ally Senator Delcidio Amaral, who purportedly tied her to a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Rousseff also used a news conference to repeat her disagreement with the questioning in police custody of her political mentor and predecessor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as part of the investigation. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Grant McCool)

