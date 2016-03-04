Brazil's Rousseff denies details of reported plea bargain

SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff on Friday denied details of a reported plea bargain by
former ally Senator Delcidio Amaral, who purportedly tied her to
a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Rousseff also used a news conference to repeat her
disagreement with the questioning in police custody of her
political mentor and predecessor, former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva, as part of the investigation.
