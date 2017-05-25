UPDATE 4-Brazil's Temer deploys army as protesters battle police

(Adds number of injured, Temer statement on troops, allied
By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA May 24 Protesters demanding the
resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running
battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in
Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order
the army onto the streets.
Police unleashed volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and
rubber bullets to halt tens of thousands of protesters as they
marched towards Congress to call for Temer's ouster and an end
to his austerity program.
Masked protesters fired powerful fireworks at police, set
ablaze furniture in the Agriculture Ministry, and sprayed
anti-Temer graffiti on government buildings.
It was the most violent protest in Brasilia since
anti-government demonstrations in 2013 and fueled a political
crisis sparked by allegations Temer condoned paying off a
potential witness in a massive corruption probe.
The scandal has raised chances Brazil could see a second
president fall in less than a year.
Police cordons held back protesters from advancing on the
modernistic Congress building where the main ally in Temer's
coalition, the PSDB party, met to discuss whether to continue
backing him and prepare for a post-Temer transition.
One protestor was shot and wounded, police said. Local media
reported at least one other demonstrator was seriously injured
by a rubber bullet to the face, while another lost part of his
hand while trying to throw an explosive device at officers. The
city government said 49 people were hurt.
Temer approved a decree allowing army troops to assist
police in restoring order in Brasilia for the next week, giving
soldiers policing powers and the right to make arrests. His
office said Temer turned to the military after police were
overwhelmed.
The move brought immediate criticism in a nation where
memories of a brutal 1964-85 military dictatorship remain fresh.
"What are they going to do? Intervene and wage war against
the people that are out there on the esplanade?" Senator Gleisi
Hoffmann of the opposition Workers' Party said on the Senate
floor.
"TEMER IS NO LONGER GOVERNING"
Temer, a former vice president whose government's approval
rating is in the single digits, took office a year ago after
former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached for breaking
budgetary laws.
Rousseff and her supporters labeled that a "coup"
orchestrated by Temer and his allies in an effort to halt a
sweeping, three-year corruption probe that has placed scores of
sitting politicians under investigation.
Temer defiantly refused to resign last week after the
Supreme Court opened an investigation into the hush-money
allegations made in plea-bargain testimony by executives at
meatpacking giant JBS SA.
The accusations pummelled Brazilian financial markets on
doubts Congress would pass government austerity measures meant
to pull Brazil out of its worst-ever recession
Temer could be removed from office by Brazil's top electoral
court which meets on June 6 to decide whether to annul the 2014
election victory by the Rousseff-Temer ticket for using illegal
money to fund their campaign.
If that happens, Congress would have 30 days to pick a
successor to lead Brazil until elections late next year.
The parties of Temer's main allies are split over whether to
quit his coalition immediately or first agree on a consensus
figure to replace him and save his reform agenda. The
market-friendly measures are considered vital to restore
business credibility and investment needed to end a two-year
recession.
The PSDB, Brazil's third largest party, announced it was
staying in the government for now to make sure an orderly
transition was in place if Temer has to go, party leader,
Senator Tasso Jereissati, told reporters after meeting with
lawmakers.
Outside, the message demonstrators chanted was clear: "Out
with Temer!, general election now!"
Sonia Fleury, a political analyst at think tank FGV, said
more violent protests can be expected in a country where
discontent with a discredited political establishment is rife.
"We are in a very deep crisis. Temer is no longer governing.
Anything he does, like call out soldiers, can only make things
worse," she said.
Unions were galvanized by opposition to a bill that would
cut their power in the workplace by allowing temporary
non-unionized contracts and ending obligatory payment of union
dues.
"Temer can't stay and these reforms that trample on our
rights cannot advance. We want elections now," said Dorivaldo
Fernandes, 56, member of a health workers union in the
neighboring state of Goias.
Leftist senators, who on Tuesday succeeded in obstructing
discussion of the labor reform bill, read out a constitutional
amendment in committee that would allow early general elections
instead of waiting until October 2018.
But chances of changing the constitution in the midst of a
political crisis were minimal.
