UPDATE 2-Brazil's No. 2 builder admits illegal Rousseff campaign funding -paper

SAO PAULO, March 1 Executives from Brazil's
second-largest engineering company, Andrade Gutierrez,
have testified that the company paid suppliers for President
Dilma Rousseff's 2010 electoral campaign off the books,
newspaper a Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.
The testimony, as part of a plea bargain by 11 executives,
would be the first direct link between the widening "Operation
Carwash" investigation into bribes and political kickbacks at
state-run oil company Petrobras and the election of
Rousseff, the paper said.
The allegations may bolster the case of the main opposition
party PSDB as it seeks to annul Rousseff's 2014 re-election for
using illegal funding, though Brazil's top electoral court is
unlikely to accept evidence from a previous election.
Rousseff's 2010 campaign coordinator, Jose De Filippi, said
in a statement that payments to the suppliers were legally
registered with electoral authorities. He called for authorities
to investigate who leaked the alleged content of the testimony,
which is kept confidential under court rules.
A source confirmed the Andrade Gutierrez executives had
signed a plea deal that is being handled by federal prosecutors
as it involved politicians. The federal prosecutors' office in
Brasilia would not confirm the report and said it could not
comment on plea deals until the Supreme Court approved them.
Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment.
Folha reported that the executives said the engineering
company contributed more than 5 million reais ($1.27 million)
under the table to pay campaign debts run up by Rousseff's
Workers' Party.
The money was transferred through a Brazilian-based media
firm called Pepper Communications that worked on Rousseff's
campaign, using a false invoice, the newspaper reported.
The executives also revealed bribes paid to win contracts in
public works projects, including the Angra 3 nuclear power
station, the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam and three stadiums
built for the soccer World Cup held in Brazil in 2014, Folha
reported.
The plea deal is part of an agreement between the company
and prosecutors in which Andrade Gutierrez will have to pay a
fine of $1 billion reais and inform on the bribes paid, the
newspaper said.
($1 = 3.9490 Brazilian reais)
