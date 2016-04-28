Brazil prosecutors charge Rousseff campaign strategist

CURITIBA, Brazil, April 28 Brazilian prosecutors have filed unspecified charges against political strategist Joao Santana, the architect of President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns, according to a statement delivered before a news conference on Thursday.

Santana was arrested in February for allegedly receiving bribes in a scheme to divert funds from state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, part of Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation. (Reporting by Thais Skodowski, writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)