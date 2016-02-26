Arrest of Brazil's "maker of presidents" could unmake Rousseff

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazilian political strategist
Joao Santana earned his nickname 'the maker of presidents' by
guiding leftist leaders to power in Latin America and Africa,
but his arrest this week could unmake his most important client,
President Dilma Rousseff.
A member of Rousseff's inner circle who masterminded her two
successful election campaigns, Santana is accused by prosecutors
of receiving payment for his services in money illegally
siphoned from state oil company Petrobras.
A prize-winning journalist before he became Latin America's
most successful campaign strategist, the 63-year-old Santana
says the allegations are unfounded and politically motivated.
Rousseff's opponents welcomed the sight of Santana and his
wife being taken into police custody on Tuesday. The opposition
hopes his arrest will reignite flagging support for their bid to
unseat Rousseff by impeachment in Congress, on charges that she
deliberately broke budget rules in 2014 to get re-elected.
But a bigger threat to Rousseff could come from the Supreme
Electoral Court (TSE) which is investigating charges that her
2014 campaign was funded with dirty money.
If proof emerges that Santana received payments with funds
skimmed from Petrobras, the court could invalidate her narrow
victory over opposition leader Aecio Neves.
"The risk of the TSE invalidating her elections is more
serious now because the case against Santana could become the
link between the corruption at Petrobras and the financing of
her campaign," said Rafael Cortez, a political analyst at
Tendencias, a consulting firm in Sao Paulo.
He gave Rousseff a 55 percent chance of serving out her term
through 2018.
The mood in Rousseff's camp had brightened last week after
she succeeded in placing an ally to lead the largest party in
Congress' lower house, allowing her to have sympathetic
lawmakers named to the committee that will hear impeachment
proceedings.
But Santana's arrest, and fears that he could plea bargain
with prosecutors, has again plunged the presidential palace into
anxiety.
"Nobody expected this. This is not good for us. It involves
someone so close to the president," said a presidential aide,
who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak
about the matter.
INNER CIRCLE
Santana is not just Rousseff's campaign strategist, he is
also one of her closest consultants. He advised her on her
speech to open the 2016 session of Congress on Feb. 2 and her
national address the next day on the threat of the Zika virus,
presidential aides said.
"A rich country is a country without poverty," was the
slogan Santana devised for Rousseff in 2011 to build her
reputation as a champion of the poor and heir to her popular
predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's first
working-class president.
Santana has been a key advisor to ruling Workers' Party
since he steered Lula to re-election in 2006 despite a
corruption scandal. The probe into secret monthly payments to
lawmakers almost toppled the leftist leader and led to the
jailing of his top aides for buying support in Congress for his
minority government. But Lula survived and won a second term.
A millionaire today, Santana's friends call him "Patinhas,"
after Donald Duck's uncle Scrooge, a nickname he earned in his
native Bahia state for being tight-fisted as a schoolboy.
The Workers' Party said Santana was paid 70 million reais
($17.7 million) for Rousseff's 2014 campaign, all of it above
board and officially registered with electoral authorities.
Rousseff's chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Wednesday
the allegations against Santana had no bearing on the president.
"That has no relation at all to the presidential campaign.
It was all legal," Wagner told Reuters said in an interview.
Government officials say the TSE could struggle to
differentiate legal from possibly illegal contributions in a
case expected to drag on for years.
They worry, however, the TSE will adopt a more aggressive
stance in May when Supreme Court justice Gilmar Mendes, an open
critic of the Workers' Party, becomes its president. Mendes has
vowed to rule speedily.
Police said they arrested Santana after they found evidence
of $3 million in deposits paid to him in an offshore account in
2012 and 2013 by engineering conglomerate Odebrecht, from funds
siphoned from overpriced Petrobras contracts.
On Thursday, Santana acknowledged to police he has an
undeclared account abroad while maintaining the funds come from
work on election campaigns in other countries, ranging from
Argentina to Angola, his lawyer said.
Santana earned his reputation with successful campaigns in a
dozen countries. He helped Mauricio Funes win office in El
Salvador in 2009 and in 2012 scored a hat-trick of presidential
wins: Jose Eduardo dos Santos in Angola, Hugo Chavez in
Venezuela and Danilo Medina in the Dominican Republic.
Santana quit his post on Medina's re-election campaign on
Monday after warrants were issued for his arrest and that of his
wife. He returned to Brazil to turn himself in.
Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu
