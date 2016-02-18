Creditors shun Grupo Schahin's restructuring plan -source

SAO PAULO Feb 17 Creditors of ailing Brazilian
engineering and rig leasing conglomerate Grupo Schahin rejected
on Wednesday a reorganization plan, a source with direct
knowledge of the decision said.
The decision could pave the way for Schahin's liquidation,
said the source, who is not authorized to discuss the issue
publicly. All 13 banks that are creditors of Schahin, a
family-controlled group, voted against the plan to restructure
around 6 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in debt, the source added.
Schahin's lawyers plan to challenge the decision before São
Paulo-based bankruptcy judge Marcelo Sacramone, who was
analyzing the bankruptcy protection request that Schahin had
introduced back in April, the same source added. The lawyers
plan to argue that the creditors went beyond legal limits when
they voted down the plan, the source said.
Schahin did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 3.9832 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Chris Reese)