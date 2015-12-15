Brazil Speaker Cunha to be probed by ethics committee

BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's Lower House will
investigate Speaker Eduardo Cunha for lying about Swiss bank
accounts, its ethics committee decided on Tuesday, handing a big
blow to President Dilma Rousseff's main foe, who launched
impeachment proceedings against her on Dec. 2.
The once-powerful speaker is fighting for political survival
in the face of calls for his ouster and multiple investigations
for taking bribes, the latest accusation involving an alleged
45-million-real bribe from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
.
Brazilian police raided Cunha's home on Tuesday as part of a
massive corruption investigation into alleged bribes for
contracts at state-run oil company Petrobras.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)