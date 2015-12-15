UPDATE 1-Brazil Speaker Cunha to be probed by ethics committee

(Adds details of police raid, political context, quote from
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's lower house of
Congress will investigate Speaker Eduardo Cunha for lying about
Swiss bank accounts, its ethics committee decided on Tuesday,
dealing the second blow of the day to the man who launched
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
Earlier on Tuesday, police raided Cunha's homes as part of a
corruption investigation into kickbacks on contracts at
state-run oil company Petrobras.
The speaker is fighting for political survival in the face
of calls for his resignation and multiple investigations for
taking bribes, including a recent accusation that he received 45
million reais ($12 million) from investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual.
The house ethics committee voted 11-9 to begin hearings on
whether to strip Cunha of his seat and his political rights for
lying to a congressional hearing on corruption in March, when he
said he had no bank accounts abroad.
Cunha triggered impeachment proceedings against Rousseff on
Dec. 2 over opposition allegations that she violated budget laws
to increase spending during her re-election campaign last year.
The ethics case and the police raid may weaken Cunha's
effort to unseat the president and undermine his credibility in
the divided Brazilian Democratic Movement Party. The PMDB is the
largest party in Rousseff's governing coalition, and its
moderate members hold crucial swing votes to decide on her
impeachment.
Rousseff is struggling to contain the political crisis amid
Brazil's worst recession in 25 years and the massive Petrobras
graft scandal, but she is not being investigated for corruption.
Prosecutors are investigating whether Cunha, who is third in
the line of presidential succession, received a $5 million
kickback in the graft scheme uncovered at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as Petrobras is formally known.
Alerted by Brazilian authorities, Swiss prosecutors located
accounts held by Cunha and his wife at the Julius Baer bank and
found details of lavish credit card spending.
As evidence mounted against him, Cunha lost control of the
lower house, where lawmakers have asked prosecutors to force his
ouster.
Committee members almost came to blows on Thursday in a
heated argument over attempts by Cunha's supporters to put off a
vote against him.
"Any speaker in the same situation, anywhere in the world,
would have already quit his post," said Congressman Chico
Alencar, from the leftist PSOL party.
($1 = 3.8715 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)