Swiss to return $70 mln more to Brazil in Petrobras probe

BRIEF-Looser Holding FY net revenues slightly down at 434.3 mln Swiss francs
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
ZURICH, March 17 Swiss authorities plan to return $70 million more in funds frozen amid an investigation into suspected corruption at Brazilian group Petrobras, Attorney General Michael Lauber's office said after he met Brazilian counterpart Rodrigo Janot.
Swiss federal prosecutors have received reports of around 340 suspicious banking relations in relation to the Petrobras probe and since 2014 have opened around 60 investigations into suspected money laundering or bribery.
Around $800 million of assets held in Switzerland have been frozen so far. A year ago $120 million worth of these assets were unblocked with the consent of account holders with the aim of returning the money to parties who incurred losses, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Writing by Michael Shields)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Records net revenue of 995.3 million Swiss francs ($988.58 million) for FY, which corresponds to an increase of 5.7 pct in comparison to the previous year