Swiss court approves transfer of Petrobras bank data

ZURICH Oct 18 A Swiss appeals court has ruled
prosecutors may share with Brazil bank documents that could shed
light on allegations of corruption at Brazilian state oil group
Petrobras.
The Federal Criminal Court allowed the move after blocking
such a transfer in January on the grounds that prosecutors had
not followed proper procedures for granting mutual legal
assistance, documents posted on its website showed on Tuesday.
Some of the parties involved have submitted another appeal
before the Swiss Federal Court, so the rulings are not yet
final, the Swiss Office of the Attorney General said.
The probe centred on Petroleo Brasileiro, known as
Petrobras, has uncovered systemic corruption at multiple
companies and at the highest levels of government.
Allegations of bribes and political kickbacks linked to the
company have triggered protests across Brazil and fuelled anger
against senior politicians.
Swiss federal prosecutors have said they have received
reports of around 340 suspicious banking relations in relation
to the corruption probe, opened around 60 enquiries and frozen
around $800 million since 2014.
Swiss authorities said this year they have requested
documents relating to more than 1,000 accounts from over 40
banking institutions.
The owners of the Swiss accounts are "senior executives of
Petrobras and of its suppliers, financial intermediaries,
Brazilian politicians and directly or indirectly Brazilian or
other foreign companies", the attorney general's office has
said.
