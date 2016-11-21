Swiss open investigation of Trafigura employee in Petrobras case

(Adds quote and background)

ZURICH/LONDON Nov 21 Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into an employee of commodities group Trafigura as part of a wider investigation into suspected corruption at Brazil's state oil company Petrobras, the Office of the Attorney General said on Monday.

It did not name the suspect.

"I can confirm that the Office of the Attorney General has opened a criminal investigation into an employee of the company you name," a spokeswoman said in emailed response to a query about media reports of such an investigation into a former senior executive at Trafigura.

"This investigation is part of the Petrobras complex of proceedings."

Swiss prosecutors have opened around 60 criminal investigations in the case since April 2014, of which four target companies, the spokeswoman said.

A Trafigura spokeswoman said: "Trafigura has not been approached by the Swiss authorities in relation to these allegations." She declined to comment further.

