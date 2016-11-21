Swiss open investigation of Trafigura employee in Petrobras case

(Adds quote and background)
ZURICH/LONDON Nov 21 Swiss prosecutors have
opened a criminal probe into an employee of commodities group
Trafigura as part of a wider investigation into suspected
corruption at Brazil's state oil company Petrobras,
the Office of the Attorney General said on Monday.
It did not name the suspect.
"I can confirm that the Office of the Attorney General has
opened a criminal investigation into an employee of the company
you name," a spokeswoman said in emailed response to a query
about media reports of such an investigation into a former
senior executive at Trafigura.
"This investigation is part of the Petrobras complex of
proceedings."
Swiss prosecutors have opened around 60 criminal
investigations in the case since April 2014, of which four
target companies, the spokeswoman said.
A Trafigura spokeswoman said: "Trafigura has not been
approached by the Swiss authorities in relation to these
allegations." She declined to comment further.
Nearly 200 executives and former politicians have been
charged in the Petrobras probe and 83 have already been found
guilty. Prosecutors are seeking $12 billion in damages.
