中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 03:19 BJT

Brazil Supreme Court judge orders Temer to respond to police questions

BRASILIA May 30 Brazilian President Michel Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Executives from the world's biggest meatpacker JBS SA said in plea-bargain testimony to police that Temer condoned bribing a potential witness in the "Car Wash" corruption case and they paid the president nearly $5 million in bribes in recent years. Temer strongly denies the accusations. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Andrew Hay)
