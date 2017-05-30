Brazil Supreme Court judge orders Temer to respond to police questions

BRASILIA May 30 Brazilian President Michel
Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions
about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft
probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with
direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.
Executives from the world's biggest meatpacker JBS SA
said in plea-bargain testimony to police that Temer
condoned bribing a potential witness in the "Car Wash"
corruption case and they paid the president nearly $5 million in
bribes in recent years. Temer strongly denies the accusations.
The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Andrew Hay)