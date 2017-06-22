Brazil justice sends Temer graft probe to top prosecutor

BRASILIA, June 22 A justice at Brazil's Federal
Supreme Court has delivered to the country's top prosecutor the
bulk of an investigation into allegations that President Michel
Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to
meatpacker JBS SA.
The office of Justice Edson Fachin said it sent a copy of
the probe to Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot on Thursday, who
will have five days to lodge formal charges against Temer. Under
Brazilian law, the probe has to be overseen by Fachin, who
approved the graft probe into Temer in May.
The allegations are based on plea-bargain testimony from
members of the family that controls JBS, who said they paid
Temer at least $4.6 million in bribes since at least 2010 to
help win lucrative government contracts, resolve massive tax
disputes with the government and help obtain free loans from
state development bank BNDES.
The five-day deadline stems from the potential expiration of
the preventive detention of a former Temer aide who was accused
of receiving bribes on behalf of the president.
Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Efforts to
contact Temer's lawyer for comments were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)