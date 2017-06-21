Brazilian police deliver graft investigation against Temer

| BRASILIA, June 20
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on
Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their
investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took
bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's
largest meatpacker, JBS SA.
The document, made public by the top court, is a significant
step in the investigation, which is widely expected to lead to
Brazil's top federal prosecutor lodging corruption charges
against Temer by the end of next week, according to several
sources with direct knowledge of the probe.
It also adds to doubts that Temer will be able to push
through badly needed economic reforms through congress, needed
to spark Brazil's economy just as it emerges from its worst
recession on record.
Temer has repeatedly said he is innocent of all accusations
against him.
Antonio Oliveira, a lawyer for Temer, told Reuters in a
written statement on Tuesday that he had no comment about the
police report. Temer is currently on a foreign tour.
The press office at JBS did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Under Brazilian law, the investigation into Temer is
overseen by a single top court justice, Edson Fachin, who last
month approved the graft probe into the leader.
The allegations are based on plea-bargain testimony from JBS
executives, who say they paid Temer at least $4.6 million in
bribes since at least 2010 to help win lucrative government
contracts, resolve massive tax disputes with the government and
free cheap loans from the state development bank.
JBS executives say that they paid about $154 million to
nearly 1,900 politicians in the past decade, as the company
rapidly grew from a small meat producer to the top global
position it now holds.
Once police conclude and deliver the entirety of their
report into allegations against Temer to Fachin, the top federal
prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, can then lodge formal charges against
the president. The partial report was delivered on Tuesday,
because it was the original deadline that Fachin gave
investigators, but police now have five more days to continue
their work.
Janot is expected to level charges against Temer by the end
of next week, according to several sources with direct knowledge
of the probe.
But Brazil's constitution mandates that any criminal charges
against a sitting president must be approved by two-thirds of
the lower house of congress. Only then can the Supreme Court try
a leader.
Several lawmakers within Temer's governing coalition have
told Reuters in recent days they are confident they can block
any charges that may be filed against the president.
But they also acknowledge that the leader would be
politically weakened if he is officially charged with
corruption, adding to instability.
Aides and lawmakers close to Temer have also told Reuters
that if more evidence of corruption emerges against the leader,
it would make it increasingly difficult for him to maintain his
unwieldy government coalition. That would hike pressure on him
to resign.
The investigation against Temer is separate from the
multitude of probes prosecutors have launched in the last three
years. Most center on large firms paying billions of dollars in
bribes to politicians and executives at state-run firms in
exchange for winning massive contracts.
Temer, four former living presidents, and dozens of
congressmen are under investigation or, in the case of former
leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on trial in connection to
graft probes.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Brad Brooks; Writing by
Brad Brooks; Editing by Leslie Adler)