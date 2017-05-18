Brazil Supreme Court justice approves plea-bargain deal by JBS executives -source

BRASILIA May 18 A Brazilian Supreme Court
justice on Thursday approved the plea-bargain testimony of two
brothers who run the meatpacking giant JBS SA, whose
explosive allegations of corruption by President Michel Temer
threaten to force the leader from office.
A source with direct knowledge of the decision said that
Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin approved the testimony of JBS
Chairman Joesley Batista and its Chief Executive Wesley Batista.
Joesley Batista reportedly recorded a conversation he had
with Temer in March in which the president purportedly agreed to
bribe a powerful witness in the nation's sprawling anti-graft
investigation known as "Operation Car Wash." Temer denies all
allegations of wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by
W Simon)