2016年 12月 22日

Odebrecht, Braskem plead guilty in U.S. after Brazil bribe probe

NEW YORK Dec 21 Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Wednesday to violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's state oil company.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Will Dunham)

