U.S. probes Brazil's Odebrecht, Braskem for corruption -Valor

SAO PAULO, March 29 The U.S. Department of
Justice is investigating possible corruption in contracts among
Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem, engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht and the country's state-run oil company
Petrobras, a newspaper said on Tuesday.
Local daily Valor Economico said the Justice Department was
focusing its investigation on whether the companies violated the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in naphtha supply contracts since
2009 between Petrobras and Braskem, which has Odebrecht as a
controlling shareholder.
Braskem has been the target of a shareholder suit filed in
mid-2015 in the United States over the alleged release of false
statements to shareholders.
Braskem on Tuesday said that its lawyers abroad were sharing
information with the DOJ and the Securities and Exchange
Commission about an internal investigation it opened last year.
Odebrecht said it had not been notified by the DOJ and would
therefore not comment. The Department of Justice and SEC had no
comment.
In morning trade on the Sao Paulo stock change, Braskem
fell 1.6 percent. Braskem trades as an American Depository
Receipt on the New York Stock Exchange, where the stock
fell 2.1 percent.
Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, has
long relied on Petrobras to supply it with naphtha, the main
feedstock that it uses for producing plastics and other
petrochemicals.
Petrobras and Odebrecht are at the center of a wide reaching
corruption investigation in Brazil that has jailed dozens of
engineering company executives, former Petrobras directors as
well as politicians and political party officials.
